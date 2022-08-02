Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates

NEW YORK (AP) — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets for “positive contributions to their communities.” The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through its Poets Laureate Fellowship program. Since 2019, 81 poets laureates have received $4.35 million. The money is used for poetry programs, as submitted to the academy. The academy also announced that it would give a total of $72,200 to eight local nonprofit organizations that support the Fellows’ proposed projects.

