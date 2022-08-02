Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group

The Russian Supreme Court has declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization banned in Russia, a designation that may expose Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Moscow to terrorism charges. Azov, which played a key part in the defense of Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mariupol, has been repeatedly portrayed by Russian officials and state media as a Nazi formation allegedly committing atrocities against Ukraine’s civilians. No evidence has surfaced to back up these assertions. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office filed a motion to designate the regiment as a terrorist organization in May. Scores of Azov fighters are being held captive by Moscow. The Russian authorities have opened multiple criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians.

