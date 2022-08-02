UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew an existing truce for another two months after concerted international efforts. The U.N.‘s envoy to Yemen said in a statement Tuesday that Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Houthi rebels pledged to try to work towards an an expanded and longer ceasefire during the coming weeks. The ceasefire has been the first nationwide ease of fighting in the past six years of a conflict that turned into a proxy war between regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran.