Chad’s junta, rebel groups sign pledge in Qatar before talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chad’s military government and some rebel groups fighting in the country have signed a pledge in Qatar ahead of planned national reconciliation talks later this month in the African nation. However, the main rebel group did not agree to the terms of the pledge. The deal on Monday in Doha has all those who signed agreeing to a cease-fire ahead of the Aug. 20 talks planned in the Chadian capital of N’Djamena. Chad’s junta also agreed to “not take any military or police operations against the signing groups” in neighboring countries. However, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, the main rebel group in the country, did not sign the pledge.

