Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. The California Department of Transportation says about 10 miles of State Route 190 remain to be cleared and patched up. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of hotel guests and partially buried about 60 cars and trucks in mud. No injuries were reported.

