Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles has been charged with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton of Texas also was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and is being held on $9 million bail. Prosecutors say her Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it plowed into cars in an intersection in Windsor Hills, setting several on fire. A pregnant mother, her fetus, 11-month-old son and boyfriend all died in one car. If convicted of all charges, Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison.

