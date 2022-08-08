Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles has been charged with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton of Texas also was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and is being held on $9 million bail. Prosecutors say her Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it plowed into cars in an intersection in Windsor Hills, setting several on fire. A pregnant mother, her fetus, 11-month-old son and boyfriend all died in one car. If convicted of all charges, Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.