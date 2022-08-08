Efforts to feed Beluga whale in France’s Seine fail so far

PARIS (AP) — Efforts to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far. Experts are now trying to get the whale out of the river lock where it is stuck. Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted Monday that “feeding attempts are continuing in parallel to finding a solution to get it out of the lock in the best conditions.” Experts at the site warn that the beluga — which usually swims in cold Arctic waters — should not stay too long in the warm, stagnant water between lock gates. Since Friday, environmentalists have tried to feed the beluga with dead herrings and live trouts, with no success. Sea Shepherd fears the whale could slowly starve in the waterway.

