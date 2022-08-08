Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees

Voters in four states on Tuesday will determine their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections. Much of the attention will be focused on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries are also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont. In Wisconsin, all three GOP candidates have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They have called for dismantling the state election agency established with bipartisan support just six years ago.

