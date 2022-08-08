Weather agency: July was Spain’s hottest month on record

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s weather agency says July was Spain’s hottest month on record. The agency said Monday that July had a record-breaking average daily temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit). That was 2.7 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) above the previously recorded average for any July. The southern European country registered highs of 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern Andalucia. Neighbouring Portugal also recorded its hottest July on record last month and France, to the north, saw its driest July since record-keeping began in 1959. The extreme heat has worsened a severe drought on the Iberian peninsula and created ideal conditions for wildfires.

