Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:42 AM

Imagine Dragons hit the U.S. road, now mixing light and dark

KTVZ

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine Dragons are touring the U.S. this summer and fall, which means frontman Dan Reynolds has to go to a lot of dark places. The band is debuting songs from “Mercury,” a double album of brooding and moody meditations on death and human frailty. Reynolds must relive the pain at every show. Integrating the new songs into a seamless, fun night out for fans has also been a challenge, with the band needing to somehow fit hits like “Radioactive” and “Believer” with songs like “Wrecked,” which Reynolds wrote about losing his sister-in-law to cancer.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content