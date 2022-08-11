At 75, India’s democracy is under pressure like never before
By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Since its independence in 1947, India has transformed from a poverty-stricken nation into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Over the years it also became a democratic counterweight to its authoritarian neighbor, China, and made strong gains in electoral participation and peaceful transitions of power. But as India, the world’s largest democracy, celebrates 75 years of independence on Monday, its independent judiciary, diverse media and minorities are buckling under the strain, putting its democracy under pressure. Experts and critics partly blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s populist government for this backsliding, accusing him of using unbridled political power to undermine democratic freedoms and preoccupying itself with pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda.