Death penalty looms over NYC bike path attack jury selection

NEW YORK (AP) — About 200 potential jurors for the trial of a man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path in a terror attack have filled out questionnaires posing questions about the death penalty. The questionnaires handed to people sworn in Thursday in Manhattan federal court will be used to help choose a jury for the Oct. 11 trial of Sayfullo Saipov. Before August has passed, about 800 prospective jurors will have answered 140 written questions. Death penalty questions are necessary because prosecutors still have not said whether the penalty will be sought if Saipov is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

