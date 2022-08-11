Skip to Content
Getty Museum in LA to return illegally exported art to Italy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is returning ancient sculptures and other works of art that were illegally exported from Italy. The museum announced Thursday that next month it will ship back a nearly life-size group of statues known as “Orpheus and the Sirens.” Four other pieces will follow at a later date, including a giant marble head, an incense burner, an ancient mold for making pendants and a 19th century painting. The museum says all are believed to have been illegally excavated or removed from Italy.

