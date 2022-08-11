Judge to decide if Scott Peterson victim of jury misconduct

A prosecutor says a California juror who convicted Scott Peterson in the murder of his pregnant wife may have provided incorrect answers on a jury questionnaire, but she did not commit misconduct. Lawyers presented closing arguments Thursday in a hearing about whether Peterson deserves a new trial. Defense lawyers say juror Richelle Nice was biased and lied to get on the jury that convicted Peterson in 2004 of murdering 27-year-old Laci and the unborn child they planned to name Conner. The San Mateo County Superior Court judge has 90 days to rule. Nice had testified that she had been truthful on a jury questionnaire.

