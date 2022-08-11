Mexican army seizes 1.5 tons of meth from truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says a tip led to the seizure of almost 1.5 tons of meth and 328 pounds (149 kilograms) of apparent fentanyl at a checkpoint in the northern border state of Sonora. It says soldiers also found 816,486 pills containing fentanyl packed in 46 drums aboard the truck. The Defense Department said Thursday that it obtained information that a truck carrying powdered fruit juice concentrates was also hauling drugs. Mexican cartels frequently pass officials information on rival gangs’ shipments. Mexican cartels manufacture fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, from precursors imported from China, They then press the drug into counterfeit pills made to look like Xanax, Adderall or Oxycodone.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.