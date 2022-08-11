Nevada officials offer regulations as hand-counts gain steam
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report For America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — For the first time in decades, hand-counting will be used in parts of Nevada on election day. Nationwide proponents of hand-counting have described the old-fashioned method in broad terms as a way to address distrust in elections and voting machines. Now with the general election approaching, after successfully making their case in parts of rural Nevada, the state has introduced guidelines on how hand-counts could potentially be conducted. They include hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party; tables at least 10 feet apart; and ballots counted 20 at a time.