Police investigate Anne Heche for DUI in crash into house

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say they are investigating actor Anne Heche for driving under the influence of drugs after a fiery crash into a Los Angeles house that left her with critical injuries. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. Tests will have to be performed to differentiate them from drugs given to her for medical treatment. The 53-year-old Heche remains hospitalized six days after the crash, which left her with serious burns and lung injuries. An email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

