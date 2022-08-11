Protester: San Francisco paramedic sedated her involuntarily

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A protester is suing the city of San Francisco claiming that a San Francisco paramedic injected her with a sedative while she was handcuffed after being removed from a Golden State Warriors game for demonstrating in favor of abortion rights. Kareim McKnight this week filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that on June 13, a city paramedic injected her with a sedative against her will. Medical documents shown to The Associated Press say she was given 5 milligrams of the sedative Versed. The San Francisco Police and Fire Department referred all questions to the city attorney’s office, which declined to comment. City policies allow such injections for adults “with severe agitation posing a danger to self or others.”

