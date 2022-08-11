Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that officials provide a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. Sharpton spoke Thursday at a funeral service in Atlanta for 28-year-old Brianna Grier. A family attorney says authorities had been called to her Sparta, Georgia home on July 15 as she experienced a mental health crisis. State investigators say the deputies who put Grier in the back of a patrol car to take her to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office failed to close the rear passenger-side door before driving away. Sharpton said he would ask the Justice Department to review the case if Grier’s family did not receive answers.