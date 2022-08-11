South Korea to pardon Samsung’s Lee, other corporate giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president will pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong with a year left on his sentence for bribing a president as part of a massive corruption scandal that toppled her government. The Lotte Group chairman and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Korea’s history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes. They are among some 1,700 people President Yoon Suk Yeol will pardon on Monday, which is a national holiday celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. The pardon of Lee underscores Samsung’s huge influence over a country that relies on its technology exports.

