UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief is warning that “very alarming” military activity at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences for the region and calls for an end to combat actions there. Rafael Grossi on Thursday urged Russia and Ukraine to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and evaluate safety at the Zaporizhzhia facility. The two countries have blamed each other for the attacks at the plant. Grossi’s appeal echoed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call earlier Thursday for an end to all military activity around the Zaporizhzhia plant, warning that any damage could lead to “catastrophic consequences” in the vicinity, the region and beyond.

