Britney Spears’ ex convicted of trespassing in wedding raid

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star’s June wedding. Forty-year-old Jason Alexander pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor counts in a California court. He was sentenced to the 64 days he has already served in jail. Prosecutors dropped a felony stalking charge. Alexander was married to Spears for less than three days in 2004. When she married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home on June 9, Alexander appeared uninvited and got inside the house. Prosecutors say he refused to leave and battered a security guard who tried to remove him.

