Creighton students’ COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students seeking to be exempt from the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion. The state’s high court on Friday said it didn’t have jurisdiction, citing its 150-year stance that orders on temporary injunction motions are not appealable. Last September, a judge refused to block Creighton University’s requirement that all students get the COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend the school. The injunction was sought by 10 students who all had religious objections to the vaccines because “the vaccines were developed and/or tested using abortion derived fetal cell lines.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.