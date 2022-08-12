European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters from across Europe have started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a blaze ravaging pine forests in the country’s southwest. The firefighters’ brigade from the Gironde region said the spread of the forest fire was limited overnight due to little wind but conditions for containing the blaze on Friday remained “unfavorable” due to hot, dry weather. The fire in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes has led to the evacuation of at least 10,000 people since Tuesday. More than 360 firefighters and 100 specialized land vehicles were sent from Germany, Romania, Poland and Austria. They are joining over 1,000 French firefighters already on site.

