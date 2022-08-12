India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has criticized China’s decision to block the imposition of U.N. sanctions against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization. Abdul Rauf Azhar has been under U.S. sanctions for acting for or on behalf of the group. India says Azhar was involved in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks, including the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines aircraft, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and the 2016 attack on an Indian air force base. An official at China’s U.N. Mission says his country put the proposed listing of Azhar for sanctions on hold because it needs more time to study the case.

