Jury in kidnap plot case hears about ride to Whitmer house

An FBI agent who works undercover has told jurors about a ride to see Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020. Mark Schweers is the first trial witness to directly connect two men to that key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time for a kidnapping conspiracy. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Schweers also explained to jurors how he secretly recorded Fox expressing contempt for Whitmer during their first meeting. Fox is heard saying he wants Whitmer “flex-cuffed on a table.” Defense lawyers say it was all a bunch of wild talk, not a kidnapping scheme.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.