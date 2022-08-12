LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. Online records show the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule Aug. 1, and it is set to take effect Aug. 21. The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Several LGBTQ groups issued a statement Thursday saying the AHCA is ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony by finalizing a discriminatory and medically unsound rule.

