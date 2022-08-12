Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Two attempted murder charges and four other counts have been filed against the man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday also charged 47-year-old Phillip Matthew Lee of Richmond with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and a firearms charge. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in “extremely critical” condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton is back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night.

