North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a sheriff’s deputy along a dark highway late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said early Friday that the deputy was fatally wounded after 11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry says it happened on a dark section of road adjacent to open land about a quarter mile from a gas station. He says they’re trying to learn why the deputy stopped there as they search for “the perpetrator or perpetrators.” Several sheriff’s deputies have been shot recently in North Carolina, including Wayne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was killed last week.

