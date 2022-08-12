Pakistan revokes permit for TV over alleged anti-army remark

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have revoked a broadcast permit for a private television station after it was taken off air following an interview during which an opposition party official allegedly incited troops and officers against the military leadership. Friday’s development came after ARY TV in the southern port city of Karachi aired the interview with a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who urged Pakistani troops and officers to refuse to obey “illegal orders.” Khan’s aide was subsequently arrested on treason charges and could face the death penalty. The TV’s news director was detained but released on Thursday. Pakistan’s media regulatory body took the station off air and on Friday suspended its license.

