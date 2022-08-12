Paraguay vice president to quit after US alleges corruption

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, delivered by U.S. Ambassador to Paraguay Marc Ostfield Friday morning, rocked Paraguay’s political world not only due to Moreno’s role in President Mario Abdo Benítez’s administration but also because he was seen as a leading contender to become a presidential candidate for the Colorado Party in next year’s elections.

