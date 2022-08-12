Portugal: EU eyes Iberia-Italy pipeline to get gas to Europe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s prime minister says European authorities are considering a liquefied natural gas pipeline from Spain to Italy. That option would get around France’s opposition to a gas link-up across the Pyrenees between the Iberian peninsula and central Europe. Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Friday that his country and Spain could send a lot of the liquefied natural gas, or LNG, they receive from around the world to other European Union countries. EU countries have struggled to find ways of weaning the bloc off its reliance on Russian natural gas. Russia has weaponized gas exports to pressure the bloc into reducing its sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

