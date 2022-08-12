‘South Park’ enjoys a silver anniversary of satire

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaching the age of 25 is usually a sign of hitting adulthood, a signal to put away all childish things. Not for “South Park.” The Comedy Central staple about four bratty, perpetually bundled-up youngsters in an unhinged Colorado cartoon town keeps trundling along, fueled by poo jokes and razor-sharp social satire. To celebrate the series’ 25th birthday, Parker and Stone have returned to Colorado with a concert filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre near Denver, headlined by Primus and alternative rockers Ween. Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson also stopped by to play.

