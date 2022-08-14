Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 31 in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban’s state-run news agency says heavy rains have set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people in Afghanistan. The Bakhtar News Agency says the flooding took place on Sunday in northern Parwan province. The agency says women and children were among the dead and 17 people were reported injured. It also said that at least 100 remain missing on Monday and that a search operation was underway. The flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts in Parwan. The province is ringed by mountainous and more often witnesses floods from heavy rains.

