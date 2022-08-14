Skip to Content
Israeli police kill Palestinian in east Jerusalem raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers shot and killed a Palestinian man who attempted to stab them during a raid in east Jerusalem. Police said the officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab on Monday. A suspect attempted to stab officers when they arrived at his home. Police said the officers opened fire and the man was later pronounced dead. The incident came a day after a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus outside Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight, and after a tense week between Israel and the Palestinians, including three days of fighting in Gaza and the killing of three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

