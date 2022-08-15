With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials are marking their nation’s Armed Forces Day holiday alongside the U.S. army commander in Europe and regular American troops, a symbolic underlining of NATO support for members on the eastern front as Russia wages war nearby in Ukraine. Gen. Darryl Williams, the new commanding general of United States Army Europe and Africa, was in Warsaw to attend the ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. Nearby American, as well as British troops, stood near military equipment on display. The national holiday commemorates Poland’s victory in 1920 over Soviet Russia in a key battle credited with stopping the Bolshevik army’s westward advance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.