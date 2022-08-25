Reforms help Cuban farmers, but many still struggle

HAVANA (AP) — A package of 63 reforms approved last year was meant to make it easier and more profitable for Cuban producers to get food to consumers. Farmers were given greater freedom to choose crops and to sell more freely, at higher prices. But they haven’t done much yet to solve shortages of food and soaring prices. Farmers say the measures are still not sufficient to overcome obstacles. The government cut prices for some supplies such as local herbicides, fertilizers, wire and tools. But many inputs remain hard to get. The state is trying to overcome a lack of resources needed to import them.

