1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at home

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice. KRON-TV says three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning. The facility told the station that one resident died. The facility says it has suspended the employees involved and is investigating. A woman tells KRON-TV that the resident who died was her mother, Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a blistered mouth and throat after drinking an alkaline cleaning solution.

