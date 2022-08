2 die, 5 injured in shooting rampage in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people have been killed and five injured — including two police officers — when a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle and wearing tactical gear began a seemingly random attack in Phoenix on Sunday night. According to a statement released Monday morning, the suspect was seen leaving a room at a motel in the area and began shooting at random, including into a car pulling into the parking lot. Two people inside that car died on the scene. As Phoenix police officers arrived, the man immediately opened fire. One officer was struck by a bullet in the shoulder and a second officer was hit by shrapnel in multiple places including the face. Three bystanders were injured, treated at hospitals and released.

