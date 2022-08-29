Boy, 12, held in shooting of student at California campus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of shooting and wounding a student at a school in east Oakland, California. Police say reports of a shooting sent officers to Madison Park Academy in the Sobrante Park neighborhood about 1:30 p.m. Monday. They found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He is hospitalized in stable condition. Police say another boy ran away after the shooting but was quickly taken into custody. It’s unclear whether he also was a student at the school. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says he’s saddened “to even think that a kid would bring a gun to school.”

