California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections. They acted over the objections of restaurant owners who warn the legislation would drive up consumers’ costs. The Senate approved the measure Monday, sending it to the Assembly for final action before lawmakers adjourn on Wednesday. The bill would create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials. They would set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California. Minimum wage increases for fast food workers would be capped at $22 an hour next year.

