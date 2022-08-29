Child with lighter may have started deadly Alabama fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they believe a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a mobile home fire that killed the young boy and a sibling. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that investigators found the lighter next to a mattress that caught fire in the children’s bedroom. The fire last Thursday in Irvington near Mobile left 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 2-year-old Noah Gordon dead. Sheriff’s investigators say the children’s mother was next door visiting a neighbor when she saw smoke pouring from her home. The woman rushed inside the burning mobile home and rescued her 10-month-old son, but couldn’t save the other two.

