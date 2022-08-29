Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog instead killed the woman who owned it. The Tarrant County jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days before reaching its verdict Monday on Ravinder Singh. The former Arlington police officer was indicted in the August 2019 accidental shooting of Margarita Brooks. Dispatched to check on Brooks, who was seen lying in the grass behind a shopping strip, Singh was approaching the woman when her dog charged at him. Singh tried to shoot the dog but hit Brooks instead.

