Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators reached a last-minute compromise to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear plant by up to five years. But the proposal faces an uncertain future. To pass, the bill to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running needs to receive a two-thirds vote in the state Assembly and Senate, a high threshold. Even if that happens, the plan assumes operator Pacific Gas & Electric will qualify for a share of $6 billion the Biden administration has set aside to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing. If that doesn’t happen, the state could back out later.