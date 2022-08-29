Labor board rules Tesla must let workers wear union clothing

DETROIT (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has found that Tesla can’t stop factory employees from wearing clothing with union insignia while on the job. In a 3-2 decision released Monday, the board overruled a 2019 NLRB decision involving Walmart and union clothing. The board wrote that a 1945 Supreme Court decision established the precedent for allowing the clothing. It ordered Tesla to stop enforcing what it called an overly broad uniform policy that effectively stops production workers from wearing black shirts with the United Auto Workers union logo. Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Tesla and the union.

