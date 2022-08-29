New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial is set for March for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned. A federal judge on Monday set a schedule for proceedings leading to a tentative trial date for Greg E. Lindberg. Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison last month, weeks after an appeals court vacated Lindberg’s convictions from March 2020. The judge also ordered a new trial. Lindberg had been convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. The 4th Circuit panel declared Cogburn had erred by giving jurors misleading instructions before deliberations.

