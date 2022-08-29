Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The governments of Venezuela and Colombia have taken a step toward normalizing ties after President Nicolás Maduro hosted an event to welcome the newly appointed ambassador from the neighboring South American country, a post that had been empty since 2019 over a diplomatic impasse. Colombian Ambassador Armando Benedetti met with Maduro a day after arriving in Venezuela. He was designated to the post by new President Gustavo Petro, who abandoned his conservative predecessor’s opposition to Maduro and vowed to re-establish relations with his government. Maduro and Benedetti spoke during a meeting in the capital, Caracas.

