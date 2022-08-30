DeSantis appointees replace elected school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties have been sworn in. They replace the elected board members DeSantis suspended after a state grand jury found widespread wrongdoing in the Broward County schools. The grand jury recommended their removal. It was empaneled to investigate the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Former student Nikolas Cruz is on trial to determine whether he should face the death penalty or life in prison for the shootings. The suspended chairperson says overturning the will of the voters is “un-American.”

