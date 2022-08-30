Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions

TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel have shared concerns about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and have signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada says he welcomes stronger military ties with Israel as a way to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision advocated by Japan and the United States to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Hamada says peace and stability in the Middle East would also help Japan’s peace and prosperity. Both regions have key sea transportation lanes. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says strengthened defense cooperation will elevate ties between the countries.

