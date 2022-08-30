Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy

BEIJING (AP) — China has placed millions of its citizens under lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19. The measures affected about half of the 6 million residents of the port city of Dalian, along with Chengde and Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, both around three hours from the capital Beijing. Dalian’s lockdown is due to last five days although authorities have in past extended restrictions depending on the number of new cases. Beijing has been relatively unaffected thus far although travel in and out of the capital has been discouraged and residents are subject to almost daily testing. Partial lockdowns have also been imposed on cities such as Chengdu in the southwest and Shenyang in the northeast.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.